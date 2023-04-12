China's March coal imports rise to three-year high

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

April 12, 2023 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - China's coal imports surged in March to their highest in three years as utilities increased purchases on expectations for a demand recovery.

The world's top coal consumer brought in 41.17 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

That compares to an average of 30.32 million tonnes per month in the January-February period and represents an increase of 151% from March last year. (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;)) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/TRADE COAL (URGENT)

