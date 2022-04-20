Commodities

China's March alumina exports to Russia soar as sanctions over Ukraine bite

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's alumina exports to Russia surged over 90 times in March from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine cut off some of its traditional supplies.

Recasts to lead with trade with Russia

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's alumina exports to Russia surged over 90 times in March from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine cut off some of its traditional supplies.

In March, China shipped 9,949 tonnes of alumina to Russia, up from 104.5 tonnes the same month in 2021, according to the General Administration of Customs. Its total alumina exports last month soared 180% year-on-year to 12,955 tonnes.

The volume is still tiny compared with China's monthly output of more than six million tonnes. But it came after Australia imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.

Analysts had expected Russia could source the ingredient from China, though challenges exist as China needs to fulfill its domestic demand first and may be worried about secondary sanctions from the West.

The customs data also showed China's March imports of refined metal, scrap and ores.

Below is the table of metals imports last month, with figures in tonnes and percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for prior month and the year-earlier period.

Commodity

Mar-22

m/m pct chg

y/y pct chg

Copper cathodes

300,357

12.05

-11.41

Copper concentrate

2,184,257

4.89

0.60

Primary aluminium

39,433

114.97

-55.12

Alumina

189,088

-5.95

-29.50

Bauxite

11,704,488

13.58

15.79

Refined nickel

18,782

27.22

55.14

Nickel ore

1,704,405

37.09

-7.38

Nickel pig iron

430,056

32.53

28.61

Refined zinc

21,343

1162.12

-53.69

Zinc concentrate

255,865

-3.55

-29.27

Refined lead

54

177.68

-83.45

Lead concentrate

73,376

23.25

-18.76

Refined tin

1,946

1454.06

1800.72

Tin concentrate

28,986

46.73

37.28

Copper scrap

149,935

36.55

-12.83

Aluminium scrap

108,900

33.02

-4.46

Steel scrap

22,698

55

-50

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular