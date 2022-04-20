China's March alumina exports to Russia soar as sanctions over Ukraine bite
BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's alumina exports to Russia surged over 90 times in March from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine cut off some of its traditional supplies.
In March, China shipped 9,949 tonnes of alumina to Russia, up from 104.5 tonnes the same month in 2021, according to the General Administration of Customs. Its total alumina exports last month soared 180% year-on-year to 12,955 tonnes.
The volume is still tiny compared with China's monthly output of more than six million tonnes. But it came after Australia imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.
Analysts had expected Russia could source the ingredient from China, though challenges exist as China needs to fulfill its domestic demand first and may be worried about secondary sanctions from the West.
The customs data also showed China's March imports of refined metal, scrap and ores.
Below is the table of metals imports last month, with figures in tonnes and percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for prior month and the year-earlier period.
Commodity
Mar-22
m/m pct chg
y/y pct chg
Copper cathodes
300,357
12.05
-11.41
Copper concentrate
2,184,257
4.89
0.60
Primary aluminium
39,433
114.97
-55.12
Alumina
189,088
-5.95
-29.50
Bauxite
11,704,488
13.58
15.79
Refined nickel
18,782
27.22
55.14
Nickel ore
1,704,405
37.09
-7.38
Nickel pig iron
430,056
32.53
28.61
Refined zinc
21,343
1162.12
-53.69
Zinc concentrate
255,865
-3.55
-29.27
Refined lead
54
177.68
-83.45
Lead concentrate
73,376
23.25
-18.76
Refined tin
1,946
1454.06
1800.72
Tin concentrate
28,986
46.73
37.28
Copper scrap
149,935
36.55
-12.83
Aluminium scrap
108,900
33.02
-4.46
Steel scrap
22,698
55
-50
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)
