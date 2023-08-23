News & Insights

China's Maike partners with United Russia Party and China Sea Inspection Group

August 23, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chinese metals trader Maike Group said on Wednesday it established strategic partnerships with a unit of Russia's United Russia Party and the China Sea Inspection Group.

The partnerships will help the company to overcome operational difficulties and resolve major debts, Maike said in a statement on its official Wechat account.

Once China's biggest copper trader, Maike filed for pre-restructuring earlier this year due to liquidity issues.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
