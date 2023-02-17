China’s Maike Group applies to court for pre-restructuring

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chinese copper trader Maike Group has applied to a court for pre-restructuring, it said on its official WeChat account on Friday.

The Xi'an-based company, which says it imports more than 1 million tonnes of refined copper per year, halted trading last year because of liquidity issues.

