China's magnesium exports jump, easing fears of shortages in Europe

China's magnesium exports nearly doubled in November from the same month a year earlier as production ramped up alongside the lifting of restrictions on power use by energy-intensive industries, easing fears of shortages in Europe. [nL8N2RV8IX]

China supplies around 85% of the world's magnesium - a key element in aluminium alloys used to make auto parts.

The country exported 36,160 tonnes of high-purity unwrought magnesium in November, Chinese customs data showed, compared with 24,329 tonnes in October and 18,829 tonnes in November 2020.

Magnesium prices have fallen back to around $8,800 per tonne having hit all-time highs of $16,250 per tonne in October.

