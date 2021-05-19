China's Lygend starts production at Indonesian nickel-cobalt HPAL plant

China's Lygend Mining said on Wednesday its $1.05-billion nickel and cobalt smelting project in Indonesia had churned out its first batch of mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP).

As a result, the project became the first high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) project in the Southeast Asian country to reach production.

The plant on Obi island is among several HPAL projects in top nickel miner Indonesia closely watched by a market counting on them as a source of supply for the burgeoning electric-vehicle battery sector.

