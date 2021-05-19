China's Lygend starts production at Indonesian nickel-cobalt HPAL plant

BEIJING/HANOI, May 19 (Reuters) - China's Lygend Mining said on Wednesday its $1.05-billion nickel and cobalt smelting project in Indonesia had churned out its first batch of mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP).

As a result, the project became the first high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) project in the Southeast Asian country to reach production.

The plant on Obi island is among several HPAL projects in top nickel miner Indonesia closely watched by a market counting on them as a source of supply for the burgeoning electric-vehicle battery sector.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, Min Zhang in Beijing and Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.