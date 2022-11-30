China's Lygend Resources shares flat in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese nickel producer and trader Lygend Resources & Technology Co Ltd 2245.HK were set to open at HK$15.80 each in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday, flat from the offering price.

The company priced its shares at HK$15.80 apiece to raise $470 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that was the fourth largest in the city so far in 2022.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.