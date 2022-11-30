China's Lygend Resources shares flat in Hong Kong debut

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

November 30, 2022 — 08:21 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese nickel producer and trader Lygend Resources & Technology Co Ltd 2245.HK were set to open at HK$15.80 each in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday, flat from the offering price.

The company priced its shares at HK$15.80 apiece to raise $470 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that was the fourth largest in the city so far in 2022.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.