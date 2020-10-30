US Markets

China's Lufax Holding falls 14% in NYSE debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd, one of China's largest online wealth management platforms, fell 14% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, after the company raised $2.36 billion in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at $11.60 per American Depositary Share (ADS), down from the IPO price of $13.50 per ADS.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

