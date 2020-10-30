China's Lufax Holding falls 14% in NYSE debut

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd LU.N, one of China's largest online wealth management platforms, fell 14% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, after the company raised $2.36 billion in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at $11.60 per American Depositary Share (ADS), down from the IPO price of $13.50 per ADS.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.