China's Luckin Coffee launches juice JV with Louis Dreyfus in China

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's Luckin Coffee LK.O said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with European agricultural commodities house Louis Dreyfus Company to establish a joint venture to develop a juice business in China.

The business will focus on co-branded juices, and plans to build its own bottling plant, Luckin Coffee said in a news release.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

