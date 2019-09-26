US Markets

China's Luckin Coffee launches juice JV with Louis Dreyfus in China

Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
China's Luckin Coffee said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with European agricultural commodities house Louis Dreyfus Company to establish a joint venture to develop a juice business in China.

The business will focus on co-branded juices, and plans to build its own bottling plant, Luckin Coffee said in a news release.

