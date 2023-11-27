China's Loongson Technology launches new generation of computer CPUs -state media

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Loongson Technology announced the launch of a new generation of domestic-made computer central processing units (CPUs), the Loongson 3A6000, and a printer main control chip, the Loongson 2P0500, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.

