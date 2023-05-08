News & Insights

DOYU

China's livestreaming platform DouYu under rectification - CCTV

May 08, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by Twinnie Siu and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - China's internet information office has sent a working group to DouYu DOYU.O to supervise the livestreaming platform's efforts to rectify what it had found to be serious problem of hosting pornographic content, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

The rectification exercise will be carried out over a month, CCTV said.

