China's livestreaming platform DouYu under rectification - CCTV

SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - China's internet information office has sent a working group to DouYu DOYU.O to supervise the livestreaming platform's efforts to rectify what it had found to be serious problem of hosting pornographic content, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

The rectification exercise will be carried out over a month, CCTV said.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.