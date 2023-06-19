China's live hog futures fall 3% as weak demand weighs

Adds comment, context

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract DLHcv1 closed down 3.3% on Monday at 15,910 yuan ($2,222.72) per tonne, the largest drop since January, as investors see little sign of support for weak hog prices.

The contract fell below 16,000 yuan per tonne for the first time earlier this month, with hot summer weather expected to reduce already weak meat consumption.

"The main reason is that spot prices cannot move," said Yuan Song, chief analyst at Juxing Agriculture group.

"Previously futures were rising with expectations but spot prices are still not strong, and the expectations are not supported."

Average hog prices have hovered below 15 yuan per kilogramme since late March, weighed down by excess supply and weak demand in a sluggish Chinese economy.

"The recovery of downstream consumption on the demand side is slow, the inventory of frozen products is high, and the relationship between supply and demand is loose," said analysts at Huachuang Agriculture in a note on Sunday.

"It is expected that the price of pigs will fluctuate at a low level," it added.

Hog farmers have been losing money since the start of the year but the reduction in the breeding herd has not yet had an impact on the price.

The average price of piglets has however dropped about 60 yuan per head in the last month to 508 yuan, added the Huachuang analysts, reflecting a declining interest by farmers in fattening up hogs.

Some companies have lowered the purchase price of piglets several times already and the price could fall more, they said.

($1 = 7.1579 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)

