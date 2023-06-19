News & Insights

Commodities

China's live hog futures fall 3% as weak demand weighs

Credit: REUTERS/Dominique Patton

June 19, 2023 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract DLHcv1 closed down 3.3% on Monday at 15,910 yuan ($2,222.72) per tonne, the largest drop since January, as investors see little sign of support for weak hog prices.

The contract fell below 16,000 yuan per tonne for the first time earlier this month, as spot hog prices remain at loss-making lows.

($1 = 7.1579 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.