China's live hog futures fall 3% as weak demand weighs

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract DLHcv1 closed down 3.3% on Monday at 15,910 yuan ($2,222.72) per tonne, the largest drop since January, as investors see little sign of support for weak hog prices.

The contract fell below 16,000 yuan per tonne for the first time earlier this month, as spot hog prices remain at loss-making lows.

($1 = 7.1579 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

