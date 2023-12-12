China's lithium carbonate futures post biggest daily drop since launch

Adds details and backgrounds

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's most-active lithium carbonate futures contract fell 8.6% on Tuesday in a sharp reversal of last week's rally, as the market resumed its focus on looming oversupply of the chemical used in the production of rechargeable batteries.

The July contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX)recouped some earlier losses before close, but still posted its biggest daily decline since the contract was launched in July, closing at 93,100 yuan ($12,973.44) a metric ton. Prices hit limit up on Dec. 8.

The bourse adjusted the price limit range for the futures contracts to 10% from the settlement on Dec.8 from 7% previously in addition to increasing trading fees, margin requirements and introducing trading limits, a statement on Dec. 7 showed.

The rout came after the exchange tried to alleviate concerns of a possible short squeeze for January-delivery cargoes by adding new warehouses for the material used in electric vehicle batteries.

"The resumed weakness in prices is because the market spotlight has shifted back to the weak fundamentals; in the short term, a support level will be at around 90,000 yuan a ton," said Zhang Weixin, an analyst at China Futures.

"The falling room will be relatively limited once prices slip below that price level."

China's lithium carbonate output in November grew by 6.5% from October to 36,500 tons, as some smelters in east China's Jiangxi and southwestern China's Sichuan that had started equipment maintenance earlier resumed production last month, analysts at Mysteel said in a report on Monday.

Total output from January to November climbed 34.41% year-on-year to 388,700 tons, Mysteel said.

Demand growth has eased, however, as sales of electric vehicles slow.

Falling futures have put spot cargoes under pressure.

The spot lithium carbonate price assessed by Fastmarkets MB-LI-0036 tumbled over 81% from the beginning of the year to 95,000 yuan a ton as of Dec. 7, the lowest level since August 2021.

($1 = 7.1762 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)

