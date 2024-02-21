China's lithium carbonate futures jump on talk of environmental crackdown

Adds details throughout story on Yichun production hub

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's lithium carbonate futures prices rallied on Wednesday on market speculation that operations in a major production hub may face environmental inspections that could lead to output restrictions.

The most-active July contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange ended morning trade 6.35% higher at 99,600 yuan a metric ton after touching an intraday high of 103,000 yuan a ton earlier the session, the highest since Jan. 25

Information provider Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) said in a note that there was market talk that Yichun, a city in the southern province of Jiangxi, will face environmental checks and producers that are unable to properly handle lithium slag may face curbs on their operations.

Major producers in Jiangxi are still operating in line with their production plans while scheduled maintenance among some producers was underway, SMM said.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

The price surge in the material used in electric vehicle batteries came after Australian lithium stocks rallied on Monday on speculation that Chinese battery maker CATL 300750.SZ had closed its Jianxiawo mine in China.

CATL did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Amy Lv, Melanie Burton, and Zoey Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sonali Paul)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.