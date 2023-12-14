China's lithium carbonate futures extend gains on short covering

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's most-active lithium carbonate futures contract rallied again on Thursday as traders covered their short positions on the view that there is only limited room for prices to fall further.

The July contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) closed 8.6% higher at 102,550 yuan ($14,370) per metric ton, extending a 10% gain from the previous session.

Short sellers started to clear their positions after prices fell to a low of 85,400 yuan per ton on Tuesday, the lowest since the contract was launched in July, said three China-based analysts.

"The market is near a bottom, with likely production cuts after prices sank below 90,000 yuan weighing on upward risks," said analysts at China Futures in a note.

They believe prices for the chemical mainly used to make electric vehicle batteries will stay in a range of 80,000 to 100,000 yuan in the mid-to-long term.

Sentiment was also aided by concerns over insufficient deliverable goods in the market.

A GFEX spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday that a market rumour that only 30% of the material stored at GFEX warehouses was qualified for delivery was "seriously inconsistent with the fact".

The spokesperson did not give further details about the volume of qualified deliverable goods currently stored at its warehouses.

The exchange has added new warehouses to alleviate concerns of a possible short squeeze for January-delivery cargoes, including Jiangxi Jiuling Lithium on Thursday with a maximum delivery volume of 1,500 tons.

($1 = 7.1361 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.