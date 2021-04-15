China's Liaoning-based Ansteel Group, Ben Gang Group mull reorganisation

BEIJING/HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - China's Bengang Steel Plates Co Ltd 000761.SZ said on Thursday that Liaoning-based Ansteel Group is planning to restructure its indirect controlling shareholder Ben Gang Group, which could lead to change in the company's ownership.

The restructuring is still at the planning stage and pending related department's approval, Bengang Steel Plates said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Meg Shen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

