China's Li Auto soars 35% in Nasdaq debut

July 30 (Reuters) - Li Auto Inc's LI.O stock popped 35% on its Nasdaq debut on Thursday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker sold shares to investors in its $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO) for a higher-than-expected price.

The stock opened at $15.5 and extended gains in early trading to $16.75.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

