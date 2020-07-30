US Markets
China's Li Auto soars 35% in Nasdaq debut

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Li Auto Inc's stock popped 35% on its Nasdaq debut on Thursday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker sold shares to investors in its $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO) for a higher-than-expected price.

The stock opened at $15.5 and extended gains in early trading to $16.75.

