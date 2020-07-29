China's Li Auto set to raise $1.1 billion in U.S. IPO-sources

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc LI.O is set to raise $1.1 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) in New York after selling shares to investors for more than it expected, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Li Auto priced 95 million shares at $11.5 per share, the sources said. The company initially aimed to sell these shares at between $8 and $10 per share.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Li Auto did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.