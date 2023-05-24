News & Insights

China's Lenovo revenue falls for third consecutive quarter as PC demand slumps

May 24, 2023 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group Ltd 0992.HK on Wednesday reported a 24% fall in revenue for the January-March quarter, meeting market expectations, as demand for personal computers (PCs) continued to slump.

The world's largest PC maker said fourth-quarter revenue was $12.63 billion, down 24% from the same period a year earlier and marking the third consecutive quarter of on-year decline.

The result compared with the $12.74 billion average of eight analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

For the full year through March, revenue shrank 14%, marking the first annual decline since 2019.

