China’s Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 03, 2022 — 12:36 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled sales boom comes to an end, with sales especially falling in China as COVID lockdowns took a toll.

The world's largest maker of personal computers said on Thursdaytotal revenue during the July-September quarter was $17.09 billion, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago, but coming above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.74 billion drawn from seven analysts. That was the first decline since the March 2020 quarter.

Lenovo had already seen growth for its first-quarter revenue grind to a halt, at only 0.2%. Together with its second-quarter result, the company reported a 2% decline for its fiscal first half.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter rose 6% to $541 million.

Lenovo’s struggles reflect a weakening market for PCs globally. Global PC shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to a report published by data firm IDC last month.

The report also showed that Lenovo, HP, and Dell saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21%, respectively. The Chinese company maintained its leadership in the global PC market with a 22.7% share. Lenovo did not give shipment numbers.

In response, Lenovo has been working over the past several quarters to improve its non-PC businesses such as smartphones, servers and information technology services, which together now make up more than a third of its sales.

Chipmaker Qualcomm expects a slump in sales as its forecast for holiday-quarter revenue fell about $2 billion short of Wall Street estimates.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter