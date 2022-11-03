China’s Lenovo posts first revenue decline in 10 quarters as market hits brakes

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 03, 2022 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK) reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled sales boom comes to an end and production remains hamstrung by COVID-19 lockdowns at home.

Lenovo's total revenue during the July-September quarter was $17.09 billion, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago, the company said on Thursday, but coming above an average Refinitiv estimate drawn from seven analysts.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter