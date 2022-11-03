China’s Lenovo posts first revenue decline in 10 quarters as market hits brakes

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK) reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled sales boom comes to an end and production remains hamstrung by COVID-19 lockdowns at home.

Lenovo's total revenue during the July-September quarter was $17.09 billion, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago, the company said on Thursday, but coming above an average Refinitiv estimate drawn from seven analysts.

