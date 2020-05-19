US Markets

China's Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but beats expectations

Contributor
Pei Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and said it could benefit from the "new normal" of working from home.

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and said it could benefit from the "new normal" of working from home.

Lenovo reported a 64% drop in net profit for its fourth quarter ended March to $43 million due to disruption cause by COVID-19, beating an average $7.49 million estimate of seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue dropped 9.7% to $10.6 billion.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular