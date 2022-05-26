China's Lenovo posts 6.8% rise in Q4 revenue

China's Lenovo Group posted a 6.8% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, its slowest growth in six quarters, as people shopped for fewer of its personal computers after months of strong pandemic demand.

Revenue rose to $16.694 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $15.63 billion a year earlier.

