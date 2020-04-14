China's Latest Trade Data Didn't Look Horrible. Here's What Analysts Expect Going Forward

China’s export data for March was encouraging, but economists say the country has to brace itself for the rest of the world’s problems that are arriving on its doorstep.

Global stock markets were met Tuesday with a bit of unexpected cheer out of China: fresh trade data were not totally horrendous.

The country that’s just emerging from its role as the epicenter of a deadly pandemic reported a 6.6% drop in exports in March from a year earlier, after a 17.2% drop between January and February, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. That was far better than the 13.9% drop expected from economists polled by FactSet.

Imports, meanwhile, fell 0.9% from a year earlier, versus a 4.0% decline in the first two months of the year, data showed. That was just slightly better than the 10% drop expected by economists.

The country’s overall trade surplus came in at $19.9 billion, from a $7.09 billion deficit between January and February, and expectations for a $21 billion surplus.

“One of the main reasons for the export beat is due to backlogged orders that Chinese exporters were not able to deliver in February as factories remained shut, and mobility restrictions were strictest during that period,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to clients,

He said Chinese exporters faced few challenges in March, but April may be a different story as China’s factories are widely up and running, but its primary export markets are not consuming due to lockdowns.

A team of analysts led by Zhennan Li at Goldman Sachs agreed that China is facing major headwinds in coming months, and probably the government will be forced into more policy easing to offset that demand.

Late last month, the People’s Bank of China cut its seven-day reverse repo rate from 2.4% to 2.2%, the largest since 2015. That was in response to a slowdown in external demand as the coronavirus hammered the global economy and forced shutdowns in major economies.

In a separate note led by Goldman analyst Hui Shan, published at the time of the cut, the point was made that China could see a 12% fall in real exports this year.

As the battle to lift up its economy intensifies, Shan said they expect that repo rate will drop further, to drop to 1.8% in the second and third quarters and inch back up to 1.9% by the fourth.

Of course, not everyone thinks China’s central bank will leap to action so fast. “While we expect more policy support in the coming months, we think it will remain limited given concerns about adding to leverage and financial instability,” said Oxford Economics economists Louis Kuijs and Tommy Wu, in a recent note.

They say China’s fiscal deficit could rise to around 8% this year from 5.5%, but that implies a much smaller stimulus package than seen during the years of the financial crisis or compared with what’s been announced by developed countries.

