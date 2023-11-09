News & Insights

China's largest bank, ICBC hit by ransomware software -FT

November 09, 2023 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association told members on Thursday that China's largest bank ICBC 601398.SS, had been hit by ransomware software which paralyses computer systems unless a payment is made, the Financial Times reported on Thursday citing people familiar with matter.

