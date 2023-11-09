China's largest bank, ICBC hit by ransomware software -FT

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association told members on Thursday that China's largest bank ICBC 601398.SS, had been hit by ransomware software which paralyses computer systems unless a payment is made, the Financial Times reported on Thursday citing people familiar with matter.

