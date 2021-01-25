China's Kuaishou seeks to raise up to $5.42 bln in Hong Kong IPO

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Chinese online video company Kuaishou Technology on Tuesday said it was looking to raise as much as HK$42 billion ($5.42 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO). The online video site said it would issue 365.2 million shares at between HK$105 and HK$115 a share.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chinese online video company Kuaishou Technology 1024.HK on Tuesday said it was looking to raise as much as HK$42 billion ($5.42 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO).

The Tencent-backed 0700.HK online video site, which operates apps that allow user-uploaded videos as well as live-streaming programs, said it would issue 365.2 million shares at between HK$105 and HK$115 a share.

On Monday, a term sheet reviewed by Reuters had shown there was a so-called greenshoe option to sell an additional 54.78 million shares in the 30 days after listing which could take the total amount raised up to $5.7 billion to $6.2 billion.

A greenshoe option, or over-allotment, allows companies to issue more shares in an IPO when there is greater demand from participants during the initial offering.

The IPO will value the firm at between $55.6 billion and $60 billion, pre greenshoe, and between $56.3 billion and $61.7 billion if the extra shares are sold.

ByteDance rival Kuaishou needs to raise $6.2 billion to become the largest IPO in Hong Kong in more than a year, surpassing Budweiser Brewing Company's 1876.HK $5.75 billion IPO in September 2019.

($1 = 7.7516 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters