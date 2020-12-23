Personal Finance

China’s Kuaishou and Motion Magic Take Further Steps Towards IPOs

Chinese social media firm Kuaishou and post-production and VFX company Motion Magic Digital Entertainment have both taken further steps towards initial listing of their shares. Kuaishou, which may be the world’s second most downloaded video sharing app after Bytedance’s TikTok/Douyin, is reported to have set a date and target price for its previously announced IPO […]

