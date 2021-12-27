China's Kintor says Phase III COVID-19 treatment trial misses statistical criteria

China's Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd said data from a Phase III clinical trial for its potential COVID-19 treatment proxalutamide in non-hospitalised patients did not meet statistical criteria in the interim analysis.

Kintor said in a filing on Monday that it will seek authorities' consent to amend clinical protocol and continue to enroll patients of higher risk.

