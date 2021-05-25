China's Kangtai Biological, partners agree to run Phase III trial in Chile -Xinhua

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products 300601.SZ has reached an agreement with Chilean partners to run a Phase III clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine in the Latin American country, state media Xinhua said.

The vaccine, which obtained emergency use approval in China earlier this month, adopts a technology similar to a shot from Chinese vaccine developers Sinovac Biotech SVA.O already being used in Chile's mass vaccination drive.

In a signing ceremony on Monday, Chile's Advanced Medical Systems And Investment S.A and University of Chile have also agreed with Kangtai on the procurement of the vaccine, Xinhua said, without disclosing details of the purchase.

Xinhua did not specify the regulatory procedures Kangtai and its partners have to go through in order to start the trial in Chile. Kangtai did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Chile has also signed an order to receive doses from China's CanSino Biologics 6185.HK688185.SS.

The country with a population of around 19 million has confirmed more than 1.3 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Chile has administered at least 17,318,719 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

