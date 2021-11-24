China's Kaisa offers bondholders option to exchange existing bonds with new bonds

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Kirton

Chinese developer Kaisa Group said on Thursday it is offering bondholders an option to exchange their existing bonds with new bonds having an extended maturity, in an attempt to improve its financial stability and continue to stay afloat.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Kaisa Group 1638.HK said on Thursday it is offering bondholders an option to exchange their existing bonds with new bonds having an extended maturity, in an attempt to improve its financial stability and continue to stay afloat.

The embattled property developer is offering exchange for at least $380 million of the outstanding principal of existing notes, it said in a stock exchange filing.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters