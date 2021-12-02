China's Kaisa offer to extend maturity on $400 mln offshore bond lapses

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd on Thursday said its offer to extend the maturity of a $400 million bond has lapsed after it did not receive the minimum 95% approval from the bondholders.

Fixes typo in headline, dateline

Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd 1638.HK on Thursday said its offer to extend the maturity of a $400 million bond has lapsed after it did not receive the minimum 95% approval from the bondholders.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters