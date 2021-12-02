China's Kaisa offer to extend maturity on $400 mln offshore bond lapses

Fixes typo in headline, dateline

Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd 1638.HK on Thursday said its offer to extend the maturity of a $400 million bond has lapsed after it did not receive the minimum 95% approval from the bondholders.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.