China's Juneyao airlines to resume all international flights from 2023

Dec 21 (Reuters) - China's Juneyao Airlines will resume all international flights from 2023, and is also planning some long-distance intercontinental routes, the company said.

Flights routes from Chinese cities including Shanghai and Nanjing to destinations in Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries will be resumed in 2023, Juneyao Airlines said in a statement.

