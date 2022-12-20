Commodities

China's Juneyao airlines to resume all international flights from 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

December 20, 2022 — 11:53 pm EST

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - China's Juneyao Airlines will resume all international flights from 2023, and is also planning some long-distance intercontinental routes, the company said.

Flights routes from Chinese cities including Shanghai and Nanjing to destinations in Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries will be resumed in 2023, Juneyao Airlines said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.