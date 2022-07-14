China's June refinery output falls 9.7% y/y - stats bureau

Contributor
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DOMINIQUE PATTON

China's crude oil throughput in June fell 9.7% over the same month last year to 54.94 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

First-half throughput fell 6% on the year to 332.22 million tonnes, the bureau said.

