China's June refinery output falls 9.7% y/y - stats bureau

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - China's crude oil throughput in June fell 9.7% over the same month last year to 54.94 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

First-half throughput fell 6% on the year to 332.22 million tonnes, the bureau said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com

