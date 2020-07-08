China's June producer prices fall 3.0% y/y, CPI +2.5%

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China's June factory gate prices fell in annual terms for the fifth consecutive month but at a slower-than-expected rate, official data showed on Thursday, reflecting recent signs of modest improvement in the manufacturing sector.

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China's June factory gate prices fell in annual terms for the fifth consecutive month but at a slower-than-expected rate, official data showed on Thursday, reflecting recent signs of modest improvement in the manufacturing sector.

The Producer price index (PPI) in June fell 3.0% from a year earlier, China's National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with a 3.2% fall tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 3.7% decline in May.

The consumer price index rose 2.5% from a year earlier, statistics bureau data also showed, in line with a 2.5% rise tipped by a Reuters poll and slightly faster from 2.4% growth in May.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters