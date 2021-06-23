China's June PPI likely to rise 10%, pressuring consumers - official

Adds details, background

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China's monthly producer price index (PPI) is likely to rise 10% in June, adding pressure on downstream consumers, a senior official of China's banking and insurance watchdog told a forum in Beijing on Thursday.

The PPI, a benchmark gauge of a country's industrial profitability, rose 9% from a year earlier in May, the fastest pace since September 2008 as China's economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

"With a massive amount of money injected into the global economy, the inflationary pressure... is likely to have a long-term impact," said Yu Xuejun, a senior official at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

Investors are increasingly worried that pandemic-driven stimulus measures could supercharge global inflation and force central banks to tighten policy, potentially curbing the recovery.

Officials from the Federal Reserves also warned on Wednesday of a longer-than-anticipated period of high inflation in the United States.

As China's inflation is cost-driven, downstream manufacturers and coastal exporters are taking the hit and walking away from non-profitable orders, Yu said.

Banks who lent money to those firms should prepare to cope with the direct impact from changes in economic conditions, Yu added.

Speaking of other risks in the financial system, Yu said that medium and small-sized financial firms are facing risks from growing defaults by local government investment arms and property companies as regulation and credit conditions are tightened.

(Reporting by Rong Ma, Cheng Leng, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.