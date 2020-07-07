China's June passenger car retail sales down 8% y/y -CPCA

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China's passenger car retail sales dropped 8% in June from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association said on Monday.

The association said on a social media post that the recent coronavirus situation in Beijing had contributed to the sales drop.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

