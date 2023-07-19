News & Insights

China's June imports of Russian crude jump to record 2.56 mln bpd

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

July 19, 2023 — 11:24 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's imports of crude oil from Russia hit an all-time high in June, Chinese government data showed on Thursday, with refiners continuing to snap up discounted Russian ESPO even as discounts against international benchmarks narrow.

Arrivals from Russia totalled 10.50 million metric tons in June, or 2.56 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Shipments from Saudi Arabia, which has in recent months been China's second largest crude supplier, totalled 7.92 million metric tons last month, equivalent to 1.93 million bpd.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.