China's June forex reserves fall to $3.071 trln

BEIJING, July 7 - China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in June, official data showed on Thursday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell $56.5 billion to $3.071 trillion last month, compared with $3.113 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.128 trillion in May.

The yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.4% against the dollar in June, while the dollar rose 2.9% in June against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of June, unchanged from the end-May.

The value of China's gold reserves fell to $113.82 billion at the end of June from $115.18 billion at the end-May.

GRAPHIC - China's economic trendshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2iO9Q6a

CHART - Yuan breaks 7 - Aug 5, 2019https://tmsnrt.rs/2MF3hVt

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

