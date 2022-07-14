China's June daily coal output jumps on peak summer demand

China's daily coal output in June rose 6.6% from a month ago as miners cranked up output ahead of peak summer temperatures, when electricity demand surges as households turn on air conditioners to keep cool.

China produced 379.31 million tonnes of coal last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, equivalent to 12.64 million tonnes per day.

Coal output over the first six months of 2022 reached 2.19 billion tonnes, up 11% from the same period last year, statistics bureau data showed.

