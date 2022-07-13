China's June crude oil imports near 4-year low as lockdowns hit demand

Adds H1 imports, monthly comparison

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - China's daily crude oil imports in June fell 11% from a year earlier to their lowest since July 2018, as refiners anticipated slackening fuel demand because of tough COVID-19 lockdowns, data showed on Wednesday.

The world's top crude oil buyer imported 35.82 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, equivalent to 8.72 million barrels per day (bpd).

That's 19% below the 10.8 million bpd level in May.

Imports during the first half of the year fell 3% versus the same period last year to 252.5 million tonnes, or about 10.2 million bpd, as months of COVID control measures crimped fuel demand and the government's curbs on fuel exports also capped crude oil purchases.

Refiners slashed crude oil imports last month in anticipation of falling demand for transportation fuels as authorities imposed rigid mobility restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

The refiners especially cut back more costly supplies from countries such as Saudi Arabia and Angola.

Instead, refiners raised imports of lower-priced Russian crude.

(tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude oil)

