China's June copper, tin output jumps year-on-year - Antaike

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

July 12, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China's June copper cathode output jumped 14% from a year ago, while refined tin output surged 22% year-on-year, state-backed research house Antaike said on Wednesday.

Production at 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for 82% of China's copper capacity with a total capacity of 11.18 million tonnes, was at 860,800 tonnes last month, Antaike said.

Chinese copper producers have seen higher production this year thanks to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and new projects coming online.

June copper production slid 2.4% compared to May, however, due to smelter maintenance, Antaike said.

It forecast July copper output at 858,000 metric tons, a yearly increase of 11%.

Production at 21 tin smelters surveyed by Antaike, with a total capacity of 320,000 metric tons and accounting for 97% of China's total capacity, was at 15,443 metric tons last month.

That marked a monthly decline of 0.9%.

Antaike expects domestic refined tin production in the third quarter to be affected by a mining ban set to be implemented by Myanmar's ethnic minority Wa militia from August.

