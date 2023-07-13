China's June copper imports fall 16.4% as soft demand persists

Recasts, adds background

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's copper imports fell 16.4% in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, weighed down by a combination of strong domestic production and weak demand in the world's top consumer of the metal.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products totalled 449,649 metric tons in June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The metal, including anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper, is used widely in construction, transportation and power sectors.

Import appetite was hurt by persistently weak domestic consumption against the backdrop of worsening factory-gate price deflation and a contraction in manufacturing activity last month.

A stumbling economic recovery has heightened consumer caution on big-ticket spending, reflected in a fall in passenger vehicle sales in June.

The copper contract on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 hit a two-month high in late June, with a monthly price gain for the first time since March on hopes of more economic stimulus measures from Beijing.

June's imports marked a marginal increase of 1.3% from 444,010 metric tons in May.

Exports last month of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products were 492,631 metric tons, down 18.9% from June 2022.

