China's July refinery runs rise 17.4% on previous year

Credit: REUTERS/DOMINIQUE PATTON

August 14, 2023 — 10:03 pm EDT

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's oil refinery throughput in July rose 17.4% from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, as refiners maintained high processing rates to cater to domestic fuel demand over the summer travel season.

Total refinery throughput in the world's second-largest oil consumer was 63.13 million metric tons last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

