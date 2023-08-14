China's July refinery runs rise 17.4% on previous year

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's oil refinery throughput in July rose 17.4% from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, as refiners maintained high processing rates to cater to domestic fuel demand over the summer travel season.

Total refinery throughput in the world's second-largest oil consumer was 63.13 million metric tons last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

