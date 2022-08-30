China's July refined fuel consumption down 8.6% y/y - state planner

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's refined fuel consumptions fell 8.6% in July to 28.3 million tonnes year-on-year, the country's state economic planner said on Tuesday.

Gasoline and jet aviation fuel demand fell 18.9 and 20.5%, respectively, from the year-ago levels, while diesel fuel rose 4.9%, the National Development and Reform Commission said, without giving outright volumes for each product.

For the first seven months, refined products consumption totalled 194.33 million tonnes, an increase of 0.2% on the year, said the agency.

During the period, the usage of gasoline and jet aviation was down 6.7% and 34.6%, respectively, over the year-ago period, while diesel gained 14.4%, the agency added.

Oil demand in China, the world's second-largest consumer, took a hard hit this year under extensive, tough COVID-19 control measures that stifled mobility and economic activities, leading rare declines in national refinery output and crude oil imports.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.