China's July power consumption rises 6.5% year-on-year - National Energy Administration

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's power consumption climbed 6.5% in July from the same month last year to 888.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), National Energy Administration data showed on Monday.

The first seven month's power consumption rose 5.2% to 5196.5 billion kwh, the Administration's data showed.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.