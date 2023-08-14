News & Insights

China's July power consumption rises 6.5% year-on-year - National Energy Administration

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

August 14, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's power consumption climbed 6.5% in July from the same month last year to 888.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), National Energy Administration data showed on Monday.

The first seven month's power consumption rose 5.2% to 5196.5 billion kwh, the Administration's data showed.

