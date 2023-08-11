China's July new bank loans tumble to 345.9 bln yuan, well below forecasts

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 345.9 billion yuan ($47.80 billion) of new yuan loans in July, tumbling from June and falling far short of analysts' forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new loans last month to fall sharply from 3.05 trillion yuan in June to 800 billion yuan, after record lending in the first half as the central bank tried to underpin a faltering economic recovery.

Broad M2 money supply grew by 10.7% in July from a year earlier, according to central bank data on Friday, below the poll's forecast of 11%. M2 expanded by 11.3% in June from a year earlier.

Outstanding yuan loans expanded by 11.1% in July from the year before, compared with 11.3% growth the previous month. Analysts had expected an 11.3% growth.

($1 = 7.2359 Chinese yuan)

