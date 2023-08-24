China's July net gold imports via Hong Kong down 26% mth/mth

Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell by about 26% in July from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer stood at 25.769 metric tons in July, compared with 34.648 tons in June, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were down 21% at 30.239 tons.

