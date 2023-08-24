News & Insights

China's July net gold imports via Hong Kong down 26% mth/mth

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

August 24, 2023 — 04:33 am EDT

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell by about 26% in July from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer stood at 25.769 metric tons in July, compared with 34.648 tons in June, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were down 21% at 30.239 tons.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

