China's July iron ore imports dip as sintering curbs dent demand

Adds details throughout story

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore in July slipped 2% from the previous month, customs data showed on Tuesday, as sintering curbs in the major steel production hub Tangshan dampened demand for the key steelmaking ingredient.

The world's largest iron ore consumer brought in 93.48 million metric tons of iron ore in July, up 2.5% from the same month a year earlier, data from the country's General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

The volume was down from 95.52 million metric tons imported in June.

Mills in northern Chinese city Tangshan were required by local authorities to cut their sintering production by between 30% and 50% in July to improve local air quality.

A few mills in Tangshan were asked to suspend operation of one blast furnace until the end of July, consultancy Mysteel said in a report.

The blast furnace capacity utilisation rate among 247 mills surveyed slipped to 89.82% in late July from 91.98% by the end of June, Mysteel data showed.

For the first seven months of 2023, China imported 669.46 million metric tons of iron ore, 6.9% more than in the same period a year earlier, the customs data showed.

China's exports of steel products in July grew 9.6% from the previous year to 7.31 million metric tons, extending a decline to two consecutive months, data showed.

The country shipped 50.89 million metric tons of steel products in the first seven months of the year, a 27.9% year-on-year rise, according to customs.

China imported 678,000 million metric tons of steel products last month, down from 790,000 metric tons in July 2022, with the January to July total at 4.42 million metric tons, a 32.6% decline on the year.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sonali Paul)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.