China's July daily coal output jumps 16% y/y on peak summer demand

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's daily coal output in July rose 16% from a year earlier following Beijing's call for miners to ensure supplies during the peak summer demand season.

The country produced 372.66 million tonnes of coal last month, equivalent to 12.02 million tonnes per day, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

This compares with the 10.13 million tonnes per day produced in July 2021 and against 12.64 million tonnes in June.

Over the January-July period, coal production was 12% higher than a year earlier at 2.56 billion tonnes.

The central government held several meetings in recent weeks at which it reiterated its determination to avoid power rationing during the summer, when demand for air conditioning spikes.

It asked coal miners to boost output and fulfill term-contracts with power utilities.

Average daily coal consumption in major coastal regions was above 2.3 million tonnes in early August, about 6% higher than the same period last year, according to data from Sxcoal.

Some regions, including cities in the manufacturing hubs of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, have carried out rolling blackouts at local factories to protect electricity supplies to residential users at times of peak demand.

However, analysts and market participants expect that coal output could be curbed by intensifying safety checks following a fatal mining accident in the major coal mining hub of Shanxi in early August.

Temperatures in northern China are forecast to fall in late August, which should reduce demand for coal for power generation.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jacqueline Wong)

